People Power Party lawmaker Song Seok-jun raised fresh concerns about party leader Jang Dong-hyeok's visit to Olympic Park, saying that while the party should be using its "golden time" to show voters it is changing ahead of the general election, Jang is instead "going outside to wage a solo street protest that our lawmakers cannot sympathize with — a sight that is being ignored by fellow lawmakers."

Speaking on SBS Radio that day, Song renewed his calls for Jang to resign, saying his "conduct around the local elections disappointed many people and in effect had a negative impact." "He must take responsibility for that," Song said. "Politics is not a position with a guaranteed term like an independent judicial body."

Song went on to say that "accepting responsibility after a loss, stepping down cleanly, looking ahead to a bigger opportunity for oneself, and giving the party a chance for fresh change and innovation — that is what clean and admirable party politics looks like." He added that Jang "is not showing that when he should be, and the situation keeps dragging on in a petty, pathetic way."

On the controversy over what critics have called "discipline politics" within the party, Song said it was "arrogant" to "wield the disciplinary sword against those who criticize me and raise new voices, rather than immersing oneself in change and innovation" at a time when the party should be reflecting and reforming.

Song went on to say that "there were even cases where disciplinary measures were thrown out by courts as groundless, ultimately embarrassing our party." He warned that if the party continues to show disorder through internal attacks and infighting driven by leadership, "the public will abandon our party further, and calls for the party leader to step down quickly will only grow louder."

On Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's first-instance conviction and fine on charges of paying for polling on Wednesday, Song called it "a hard-to-believe situation" and said he hopes "a proper ruling will come from a higher court and put the public's concerns to rest."