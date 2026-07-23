Hanwha Vision announced Thursday that four models from its AI CCTV lineup received a "security function certificate" issued by the National Intelligence Service last month. The certification carries significance beyond product competitiveness — it is official recognition of the company's top-tier security technology amid increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The certified products are four models in Hanwha Vision's flagship P Series AI 4K camera lineup: Box, Dome, Bullet and Vandal.

The NIS security function certificate is a mandatory qualification for supplying products to public institutions. Because it requires meeting the country's highest safety standards and rigorous security specifications, the financial sector also treats it as an important security benchmark.

Hanwha Vision's products cleared the three core security requirements the NIS strictly enforces — data protection, software security and access control — at a high standard.

The company applied state-designated encryption technology to video generation, transmission and storage, blocking any possibility of interception. Anti-tampering mechanisms were put in place to prevent footage from being altered, and unauthorized access through stolen storage devices was also blocked at the source. The products' ability to counter increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks has been further strengthened.

Hanwha Vision plans to use the certification as a springboard to accelerate its push into the public-sector market in the second half of this year. The company intends to introduce 14 additional models in the second half to expand its share of the public market.

"As the importance of security grows with the expansion of risks such as cyberattacks, we will contribute to building a safer society through continued development of advanced technology," a Hanwha Vision official said.