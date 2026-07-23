Three companies aim to launch remote-driving service this year Push to establish legal and regulatory framework also underway

KT Corp announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kia and autonomous driving technology company SUM to jointly commercialize remote-driving technology.

The signing ceremony was held at Kia's Yangjae headquarters and was attended by KT Corp Executive Vice President Seo Sang-gyu of the Enterprise Business Division, Kia Executive Vice President Kang Ju-yeop of the New Business Planning Office, SUM Chief Executive Hyeon Yeong-jin and other key officials.

The MOU aims to establish a stable operational framework for turning remote-driving technology into a real-world service and to identify business models applicable to both the private and public sectors. The three companies had earlier conducted remote-driving pilot tests on public roads on Jeju Island in collaboration with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Korean National Police Agency and other relevant authorities, verifying the technology's maturity and service viability.

Building on those Jeju road pilot results, the three companies plan to map out a concrete path to commercializing remote-driving technology. They will move beyond simple technical validation to jointly design the communications quality standards, control systems, target regions and business models needed for actual service operations.

Specifically, the partners will pursue: remote-driving service operations using a stable communications network; analysis of operational data and technology advancement; joint participation and demonstrations at major domestic and international exhibitions; development of remote-driving service models for the private and public sectors; and establishment of a legal and regulatory framework for remote driving.

KT Corp will handle operations of the communications network underpinning the remote-driving service, leveraging its wireless network capabilities to provide a stable data transmission environment.

The company will also conduct advance checks on communications quality along vehicle operating routes and key service corridors, and will put in place network quality management and fault-response systems during actual operations to enhance the service's stability and reliability.

Cooperation will continue on showcasing an integrated remote-driving solution at major domestic and international exhibitions. KT Corp will build the appropriate communications environment ahead of each event to match the venue and demonstration scenario, and will provide on-site network monitoring and technical support so visitors can experience the remote-driving service without disruption.

In the public sector, the three companies will jointly develop service models that citizens can experience firsthand by combining KT Corp's communications and AI transformation capabilities, Kia's vehicle and mobility technology, and SUM's remote-driving and control technology. They also plan to work with public institutions and local governments to identify remote-driving service applications for areas with limited transportation access or a need for lifestyle infrastructure support.

The three companies will form a working-level consultative body to draw up detailed operational plans for commercializing the remote-driving technology within the year, progressively fleshing out target regions and timelines, communications quality assurance measures, technology advancement plans, exhibition participation and public service models.

"A communications infrastructure that connects vehicles and control centers without interruption is essential for remote-driving services to operate reliably in the field," said Seo Sang-gyu, executive vice president at KT Corp's Enterprise Business Division. "KT Corp will leverage its 5G and LTE networks and communications operating capabilities to enhance the stability and reliability of remote-driving services and help set a new standard for future mobility."