Gelccine, a gelato brand under Lotte GRS, won the Brand & Communication Design award at Germany's 2026 Red Dot Design Award, the company announced Thursday.

Gelccine was developed as part of Lotte GRS's concession business, with a focus on store redesign and spatial layout. It currently operates as a combined store with Lotte World Adventure's "It's World" and the Angels-in-us outlet at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2. The brand name blends "gel" from gelato with "cci," a Korean honorific suffix.

On the design front, the brand visually amplifies the rough, chunky texture distinctive to gelato. A bold, irregular logotype was adopted to distinguish it from conventional smooth ice cream brands. A signature graphic capturing the rhythm of scoops and toppings runs consistently across the store space and packaging.

"Gelccine is a brand designed so that the experiences of eating, enjoying and sharing flow naturally into one another," a Lotte GRS official said. "We will continue to combine sensory design with differentiated content to deliver a unique brand experience to our customers."

With Gelccine's win this year, Lotte GRS has taken home a Red Dot Design Award for three consecutive years — Angels-in-us and Chocolat Palette in 2024, Lotteria in 2025, and Gelccine in 2026.