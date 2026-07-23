The Busan Port Authority (BPA) held "Busan Open Port 2026" at the Busan Port International Exhibition and Convention Center (BPEX) on Wednesday to foster technology innovation and startup ecosystem development in the shipping, port and logistics industries.

Co-hosted by the BPA, the Busan Regional Industry and Technology Agency and Busan United Technology Holdings, the event aimed to forge practical business connections between Busan Port terminal operators and early-stage startups, and to give promising ventures opportunities to apply their innovations at port facilities.

About 40 people attended, including representatives from Busan Port terminal operators — the end users of port technology — and companies with innovative technologies targeting commercialization through port facilities and equipment. Six startups presented original technologies and solutions addressing key challenges in the port industry, including improving port efficiency, optimizing logistics, and advancing eco-friendly and safety practices.

Exhibition booths at the venue let attendees see the startups' technologies firsthand, with live demonstrations driving active technology marketing.

BPA President Song Sang-geun said he hoped "the innovative solutions introduced by the six companies today will serve as a catalyst for enhancing productivity and safety at Busan Port."