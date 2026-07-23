Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Electronics' Device Experience (DX) Division, set a goal Wednesday of achieving the highest-ever sales for a foldable lineup with the Galaxy Z 8 series.

The ambition is driven by the addition of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to the existing Z series, completing a three-model foldable lineup that Samsung expects to generate new demand. Roh also expressed confidence that Samsung would continue to lead the foldable market, even as Apple has signaled its intention to enter the segment.

Speaking at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 press conference at Old Billingsgate in London on Wednesday, Roh said: "This is the first year we are presenting a complete three-model foldable lineup together, and with the added demand from the Galaxy Z Fold 8, we are targeting the highest-ever foldable sales for the Z series this year."

On Apple's anticipated entry into the foldable market, Roh said Samsung would "continue to lead the foldable phone market."

"More companies will enter a maturing market, and we welcome that," he said, adding that it showed "foldables have become mainstream and the market will grow even larger."

He added that "the seven years of technology and customer understanding we have built since introducing the first folding smartphone is not something that can be caught up with overnight."

On pricing for the Galaxy Z 8 series, Roh acknowledged that rising costs made some price increases unavoidable, but pledged to minimize the burden passed on to consumers rather than transferring it in full.

"We understand the importance of the Korean market and know that Korean consumers have shown us great interest and affection," Roh said. "Taking various factors into account, we have been able to offer the Galaxy Z 8 series at a more competitive price in Korea than in global markets."

"Costs that exceed what we can absorb will inevitably be reflected in the launch price," he added, "but we will work with our supply chain partners to minimize the burden on consumers, and we intend to maintain that approach going forward."

Roh also reiterated his goal of expanding the Galaxy AI device base to 800 million units by the end of this year. He had previously set out the same target at CES earlier this year and at the first-half Galaxy Unpacked event.

"The figure of 800 million came from reviewing which models and form factors could support Galaxy AI and determining that we could bring it to more customers," Roh said. "We are working to include as many models as possible, including existing ones."

Roh denied rumors circulating in some quarters that the Galaxy Ring had been discontinued. "Rather than mechanically releasing new products, we will put out products that satisfy consumers," he said, adding that Samsung was working to reflect market demand for the Galaxy Ring and would use its launch to offer customers a new wearable experience.

Roh also outlined Samsung's Galaxy AI strategy, saying the company would continue its two-track approach of strengthening its own AI technology while collaborating with external AI solutions. He said Samsung would keep working to meet consumer expectations, pointing to past integrations such as Google Gemini and, more recently, Perplexity on the Galaxy S26.