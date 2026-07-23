Andong city in North Gyeongsang Province announced Thursday that the 2026 Andong Su Festa, the city's signature summer water festival, will run for nine days from Saturday through Aug. 2 along the Nakdong River floodplain in front of Seonghui Girls' High School.

Sponsored by the city and organized by the Korea Spirit and Culture Foundation, the festival brings together water play, aquatic activities, food, performances, camping and wellness content in one place.

The festival grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, offering a range of programs for residents and tourists to enjoy the summer.

The festival opens with "Annak Festival," a music event featuring acclaimed domestic and international artists including 10CM, Kwon Jin-ah and Sellwepunk.

"Andong Summer Night," held on four evenings during the festival, will bring popular singers and performance groups to the stage — including Soyou, Secret and Izna — adding to the energy of the summer nights. A citizen participation event, "Su Festa K," will also be held, featuring dance and pop music competitions open to the public.

The water play area will feature a large pool and age-appropriate water slides, along with aquatic activity programs including water bikes and paddleboarding.

A food zone with a wide variety of menu options and food trucks will also be on site.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure safety management and operational readiness so that residents and tourists can enjoy the festival with peace of mind," a city official said. "We hope many people will visit Su Festa, where they can enjoy Andong's summer in a special way — from water activities to performances and camping."