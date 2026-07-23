The Cheongnyangsan Museum in Bonghwa-gun will accept applications for its 2026 museum lecture series from July 27 through Aug. 7, officials announced Thursday.

Enrollment is open to Bonghwa-gun residents on a first-come, first-served basis, with 50 spots available.

The eight-week program runs every Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m., from Sept. 3 through Oct. 29, at a seminar room on the second floor of the Bonghwa Youth Center.

The series features lectures by outside experts covering a range of topics related to Bonghwa, including pavilion culture, folklore and prehistoric archaeology, as well as field trips to cultural heritage sites.

For more information, residents may visit the Bonghwa-gun office website or the Cheongnyangsan Provincial Park management office website, or contact the Cheongnyangsan Museum directly.

"We hope many residents with an interest in local history and culture will take advantage of this opportunity to learn about and experience Bonghwa's history and heritage in depth," a museum official said.