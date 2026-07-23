Seoul's Dongdaemun-gu announced Thursday that it has established an integrated mental health management system for at-risk pregnant women and launched a postpartum depression prevention program called "Eomma-ui Hoeboknoteu" (Mother's Recovery Journal) to identify and support expectant mothers facing mental health crises from pregnancy through childbirth.

Postpartum depression affects not only the mother but also infant development and the overall quality of life for the entire family, making early detection and sustained care essential. The district found that existing postpartum depression management systems were limited — typically stopping at basic information provision after initial screening, with fragmented prenatal and postnatal care that left high-risk individuals without continuous support.

Under the new system, prenatal depression screening begins at the point of pregnancy registration. The district will coordinate with existing maternal and child health programs — including home visit services under the Seoul Baby Health First Steps project and one-on-one breastfeeding support visits for premature infants — to ensure seamless monitoring. Based on screening results, participants are classified as normal, at-risk or high-risk, with tailored services provided accordingly. Those in the at-risk category receive referrals to mental health welfare centers, psychological recovery programs and ongoing case management.

As part of this integrated framework, the district is running the postpartum depression prevention program "Eomma-ui Hoeboknoteu." It targets 12 new mothers identified through depression screening as needing support and runs for five sessions beginning July 14.

Meanwhile, Dongdaemun-gu is also running its 2026 Eco-Friendly Agricultural Products Support Project for Pregnant Women, aimed at promoting healthy eating habits among expectant mothers and new families while expanding consumption of environmentally friendly produce. The program provides up to 240,000 won ($163) worth of agricultural products per year.

"We will move beyond fragmented, piecemeal management to identify at-risk pregnant women early and provide integrated support — from specialist referrals to recovery programs — so that mothers, children and families can all enjoy a healthy and happy environment for raising children," district mayor Choi Dong-min said.