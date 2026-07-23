Fashion Group Hyungji announced Thursday that Art Malling, its flagship mixed-use shopping complex in western Busan, will undergo its largest-ever renovation to mark the mall's 10th anniversary. The overhaul aims to transform the complex into an integrated lifestyle destination combining dining, shopping, culture, medical services and wedding facilities.

Gourmet Square, a premium buffet spanning about 1,650 square meters on the mall's sixth floor that opened in May, has posted average monthly sales of more than 1 billion won ($678,000) since its launch, placing it among the top performers nationwide. The venue has drawn families, corporate events and social gatherings alike, boosting foot traffic and extending the time customers spend in the mall.

A string of major brand openings is planned for the second half of the year. CJ Olive Young will open on the first floor in August in what will be its largest location in western Busan, at about 330 square meters. Art Box is set to follow in September, and Modern House — occupying roughly 990 square meters — will open in October. Medical facilities including a dental clinic and dermatology practice are also being incorporated into the complex.

The upper floors of the mall — the 17th and 18th — will house a rooftop bakery cafe of about 1,155 square meters alongside Nuri Friends, a dedicated venue for small weddings and cultural events. In the second half of the year, the mall expects stronger cultural foot traffic as CGV screens draw blockbuster audiences and the Busan International Film Festival season gets underway.

"Art Malling has grown over the past 10 years alongside the residents of western Busan to become a shopping destination that represents the region," a Fashion Group Hyungji official said. "This large-scale renovation will be an opportunity to grow together with the local commercial district and inject new vitality into the surrounding economy."