The late Taiwanese actress Seo Hee-won, wife of Korean singer Koo Jun-yup, had planned to relocate to South Korea with her two children, but the move never materialized due to family opposition, according to sources.

Taiwanese outlet ET Today reported Wednesday, citing an insider, that Seo had pursued the move to escape ongoing conflict with her ex-husband, Wang Xiaofei.

According to the report, Koo had drawn up plans for the family to settle in Korea to protect Seo and her two children from Wang's repeated disputes and disruptions.

Seo had already transferred assets worth about 10 million New Taiwan dollars — approximately 450 million won ($305,000) — to South Korea in preparation for the move.

After remarrying Koo, Seo saw the attention she was receiving from the Korean public as a new opportunity and explored the possibility of continuing her acting career there. She had also sought her children's consent in advance, and her daughter, who had long been interested in hallyu culture, responded positively to the idea of living in Korea.

The couple went as far as researching schools for the children, but the plan ultimately fell through due to family opposition.

Seo's mother, Huang Chunmei, was said to have been particularly strongly opposed to the move.

Seo reportedly considered transferring the title of her luxury home to her mother as a way to win her over. She also asked her mother — who had been managing some of her finances — to return those funds to cover relocation costs, but the request led to conflict.

Ex-husband Wang Xiaofei was also said to have been aware of the family's relocation plans beforehand.

Wang Xiaofei learned of the plan through his lawyer in January last year and, feeling uneasy, attempted to speak with Seo directly, but her side refused to communicate and no agreement was reached, according to the report.

The dream of starting a new life in Korea was never realized. Seo died suddenly in February last year while traveling in Japan, from acute pneumonia caused by influenza. Her estate is estimated at around 120 billion won, and legal proceedings over the inheritance are currently underway among her two children, Koo and Wang's side.

Seo rose to fame as the lead of "Meteor Garden," the Taiwanese drama series often described as that country's version of "Boys Over Flowers." She divorced Wang in 2021 and married Koo in 2022, reuniting with him after more than 20 years apart.