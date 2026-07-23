Special programs launched for summer vacation season

The Goheung Space Astronomy Science Center in South Jeolla Province is rolling out special programs for the summer vacation season.

The programs run from Saturday through Aug. 17, offering planetarium screenings and stargazing sessions on top of dedicated hands-on activities.

The center houses South Korea's largest 800mm reflecting telescope and a dome theater, giving visitors an up-close look at the mysteries of the universe.

The second-floor exhibition hall features traditional astronomical instruments, including an angbuilgu sundial, along with a solar system weight scale and a machine that simulates waterspout phenomena. A replica of a meteorite that fell in Duwon, Goheung in 1943 is also on display. The third-floor observatory offers a panoramic view of the Dadohae archipelago.

Daytime visitors — particularly children — can choose one item to build from a lineup that includes a sundial, a star chart, an armillary sphere, a planetary model, a replica of the Nuri rocket or a Saturn rocket model.

Toward the end of July, the center will offer moon-viewing sessions through its astronomical telescope, and visitors can photograph the moon directly through the eyepiece using their smartphones.

In early August, when the moon is absent from the evening sky, visitors can observe summer constellations and the Milky Way. A collection of astronomical photographs on display throughout the center will also be on view.

The center will remain open during the Liberation Day holiday period from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, and will take a substitute day off on Aug. 18.

A center official urged visitors to plan ahead. "If you include the daytime craft activity, the full experience can take more than two hours, so please allow plenty of time," the official said, adding that observation sessions are weather-dependent and that wait times may be longer than usual during the holiday period.

For more information, contact the county's tourism policy office at 061-830-6691.