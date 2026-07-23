Maeil Dairies announced Thursday that eight of its flagship products have entered CJ Olive Young's Pasadena store and US online mall.

The products introduced to the US market include three varieties of its Maeil Duyu soy milk line, two Picnic flavored milk drinks and three Sellex Milcera Collagen products aimed at the inner beauty segment.

Maeil Duyu is the top brand in South Korea's low-sugar soy milk market. The three products — Maeil Duyu 99.9 Plain, Maeil Duyu High Protein Plain and Maeil Duyu Black Bean — target the US "clean label" trend, which emphasizes ingredient transparency, as well as growing vegan demand.

Picnic, launched in 1984, targets American consumers in their teens and 20s with strong interest in K-culture. The Sellex Milcera Collagen lineup targets the growing trend of incorporating inner beauty products into daily routines.

"We are strengthening our competitiveness to expand our global consumer base and plan to accelerate our push into overseas markets," a company official said.