UFC superstar Conor McGregor has become a punching bag for critics after a humiliating return to the octagon following five years away.

McGregor suffered a serious knee injury of his own making during his last bout and now faces surgery. Given his age, many doubt he can compete at a high level again. He has said only that he plans to return after recovering to fulfill the one remaining fight on his contract next year, offering no details about his future as a fighter.

At UFC 329 on July 12, McGregor lost by TKO just 66 seconds into the first round due to a right knee injury. He attempted a flying switch kick — leaping and switching feet mid-air before landing a kick — but his foot slipped on landing and he crumpled to the canvas. He staggered and fell repeatedly before giving up the fight.

Many fans watching the bout expressed deep disappointment. Even fellow fighters have offered blunt advice, suggesting he earn some money in a boxing match or two and then retire. His reputation, built on the peak performances that made him a double champion, has fallen to its lowest point since his debut.

WWE professional wrestler Logan Paul has now joined the pile-on. Logan, the older brother of boxing influencer Jake Paul — known for his boxing match against Mike Tyson — recently brought up McGregor on his podcast while speaking with guest Sean O'Malley, publicly calling out McGregor for his past criticism of WWE and challenging him to a WWE match.

"The funny thing is, Conor used to talk so much trash about WWE and WWE superstars. He was tweeting at Roman Reigns," Logan said. "But now, Conor is basically doing WWE — because he can't actually fight for real."

He acknowledged McGregor's legacy, saying, "I give him a lot of credit for what he did for UFC, crossover boxing and MMA. He was a pioneer in a lot of ways." But Logan also criticized him, adding: "He fooled a lot of people, though. He fooled everyone before this fight — just like my brother Jake's fight with Mike Tyson fooled people."

The remark referenced Tyson's 2024 loss, in which the 57-year-old was dominated throughout and defeated by Jake Paul. Tyson was once regarded as the greatest fighter in the world, but at nearly 60, avoiding a knockout was at least something to be said for his performance.

"Age really matters," Logan said, adding that McGregor's five-year layoff was another factor behind the poor showing. "And Conor took five years off — not just five years off. The things Conor was doing during that time were far from the life of an elite fighter," he said.

Paul said he had predicted Max Holloway would beat McGregor at UFC 329 and actually placed a bet on Holloway. After the fight, he texted WWE management to say he wanted to face McGregor in a WWE match.

For now, however, a McGregor appearance in WWE looks far-fetched. He was badly beaten at UFC 329, suffered a serious knee injury during the fight and is still recovering, and remains under contract with UFC — making it unlikely that UFC President Dana White would allow him to compete in WWE.