Gangdong-gu in Seoul, led by District Mayor Lee Su-hee, held an economic and financial education session for youth care leavers on Tuesday.

The program was designed to equip young people transitioning out of state care with the financial knowledge needed to settle stably into society. It also aimed to help them develop sound economic habits and the practical skills required for independent living.

The curriculum covered a range of hands-on topics — identifying spending patterns and cutting unnecessary expenses, getting started in investing with as little as 1,000 won, and making use of the Youth Housing Dream Subscription program. Participants also learned about rational consumption, budget management and available financial support systems.

The session combined lectures with hands-on exercises to deepen participants' understanding and help them apply what they learned to everyday life.

The district continues to provide follow-up support through dedicated child protection workers to help youth care leavers settle into the community after their care period ends. It is currently supporting 61 youth care leavers in the district as they begin their new lives.

"I hope this education helps youth care leavers achieve stable independence and adapt to society," District Mayor Lee said. "We will continue to actively support their journey toward self-reliance through ongoing follow-up care."