Samsung Biologics posted consolidated second-quarter sales of 1.32 trillion won ($895 million) and operating profit of 586.4 billion won, marking robust year-on-year growth driven by full utilization across all four plants and favorable exchange rates.

The company disclosed its second-quarter 2026 earnings Thursday. Sales rose 306.7 billion won, or 30 percent, from 1.01 trillion won in the same period last year, while operating profit climbed 109.2 billion won, or 23 percent, from 477.2 billion won. First-half cumulative sales reached 2.58 trillion won and cumulative operating profit hit 1.17 trillion won, up 28 percent and 29 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

The company maintained an operating profit margin in the 40 percent range despite absorbing early startup costs for Plant 5 and its recently acquired Rockville, Maryland production facility, both ahead of full revenue recognition. While some batch production disruptions occurred, Samsung Biologics said it expects to hit the upper end of its annual sales growth guidance of 15 to 20 percent over last year, supported by growing revenue contributions from Plant 5 and the Rockville site as well as favorable exchange rates.

The company's financial position remained solid. As of the end of the second quarter, total assets stood at 12.65 trillion won, equity at 8.36 trillion won and liabilities at 4.29 trillion won. The debt-to-equity ratio was 51.3 percent and the borrowing ratio just 11.5 percent, demonstrating financial health even amid large-scale facility investment.

On the business front, Samsung Biologics is accelerating order intake across both its CMO and contract development organization operations. Since its founding, cumulative orders have reached 115 CMO contracts and 176 CDO contracts, with total cumulative order value surpassing $21.7 billion.

To sharpen its competitive edge, the company plans to open a European sales office in Amsterdam during the third quarter. The new outpost will join existing offices in New Jersey and Tokyo, completing a sales network covering all three major global pharmaceutical markets — the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Samsung Biologics is also aggressively expanding its next-generation modality capabilities beyond its core antibody drug business. The company recently announced the acquisition of Swiss firm PolyPeptide Group, adding peptide production to its portfolio alongside messenger RNA and antibody-drug conjugate capabilities. It also secured a site for its third bio campus and was included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for the fifth consecutive year, moves the company said will reinforce its position as a top-tier global CDMO.