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As the auto industry's competitive axis shifts from engine performance to electrification, software and energy efficiency, thermal management technology is emerging as a defining capability for next-generation vehicles. How effectively a car controls the heat generated by its battery, drive motor, power-conversion units, autonomous-driving sensors and semiconductors determines driving range, safety, ride comfort and vehicle longevity.

Hanon Systems, which bills itself as an "automotive thermal management solutions company," is steadily expanding its presence in this market. Tracing its roots to Halla Climate Control — a joint venture launched in 1986 by Ford of the United States and Mando Machinery — Hanon Systems is marking its 40th anniversary this year. The company started out making automotive air-conditioning components but has since grown into a global thermal energy management company spanning heating and cooling, battery thermal management, compressors, heat exchangers and electronic control components.

Hanon Systems posted sales of 10.88 trillion won ($7.38 billion) last year, crossing the 10 trillion won threshold for the first time. The company expanded its top line on the back of structural growth in thermal management, even as the broader auto parts industry struggled with the costs of electrification and softening demand from automakers. It is now ranked No. 1 in South Korea and among the top two globally in automotive thermal management.

Marking its 40th anniversary as a milestone, the company is broadening its business beyond automotive thermal management into data center cooling systems and the global aftermarket, reinforcing its medium- to long-term growth foundation. The goal is to leverage its accumulated vehicle thermal management expertise across industries and reach the top spot globally in thermal management solutions by 2036 — its 50th anniversary.

"The dedication and relentless commitment to quality that our employees have shown across our global operations is the driving force behind the company's growth," said Lee Su-il, vice chairman and chief executive of Hanon Systems. "Our 40th anniversary is more than a milestone — it is a new starting point from which we will leap forward to become the world's No. 1 thermal management solutions company, built on execution and solid fundamentals."

From Detroit's Big Three to German premium brands — 73% of sales come from overseas

Hanon Systems' greatest strength is a customer portfolio that is not overly concentrated in any single automaker or region. As of the first quarter of this year, South Korea accounted for just 27 percent of its sales, with the remaining 73 percent generated abroad.

By region, Europe was the largest contributor at 35 percent, followed by the Americas at 27 percent — a distribution that reflects broad, balanced exposure to the world's core automotive markets.

Its customer base is equally diverse. Hyundai Motor Group accounts for the largest share at 48 percent, but Hanon Systems also supplies Volkswagen (13 percent), Ford (11 percent), General Motors (6 percent), BMW (5 percent), Mercedes-Benz (4 percent) and Stellantis (3 percent), among other major global automakers. Securing all three of Detroit's Big Three and Germany's premium brands as customers carries significant weight as a validation of the company's quality and technology.

Its production and research footprint matches that global reach. Hanon Systems operates 50 manufacturing plants and 23 engineering centers across 21 countries, with a workforce of about 20,000. As automakers diversify production locations and push for local sourcing, the ability to respond across a global supply chain has become a core competitive advantage for parts suppliers.

In the EV era, thermal management is core performance — not a support system

The shift to electrification is sharpening Hanon Systems' technological edge. In internal combustion engine vehicles, cabin heating and cooling sat at the center of thermal management. In electric vehicles, battery temperature control and heat recovery determine driving range and charging performance. Thermal management components have moved from simple auxiliary devices to the core systems that define EV performance.

Hanon Systems has built up its technology assets rapidly in response. The company secured 882 publicly disclosed EV thermal management patents over the 10 years from 2016 through last year — far more than its major Japanese and European rivals. Patents related to electric compressors, which handle cabin heating and cooling in EVs, and heat pump systems, which reduce winter range loss, numbered approximately 390 and 330, respectively.

International technology awards have followed. In April last year, Hanon Systems became the first Korean auto parts company to win the Automotive News PACE Award three times, at the ceremony held in Detroit. The PACE Award recognizes innovation in the automotive industry and is widely referred to in the sector as the "Oscar of automotive parts technology."

The winning technology was a visible-light LED photocatalytic antibacterial and deodorization system that sterilizes and eliminates odors from cabin air. Independent laboratory tests recorded a virus sterilization rate of 98.5 percent and a gas deodorization rate of 97.5 percent — well above the 66.1 percent virus sterilization rate of existing products. The system generates no electromagnetic interference or ozone and is designed for semi-permanent use. It has been applied to the Genesis G90, Hyundai Motor's flagship sedan.

The company also drew recognition at home for its hybrid vehicle thermal management technology. In December last year, Hanon Systems received the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Award — the "Industrial Technology Innovation Award of the Year" — for its integrated thermal management control technology for hybrid electric vehicles. The technology improves winter fuel efficiency in hybrid vehicles by more than 15 percent at temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius while enhancing cabin heating performance. It is expected to be extended to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and range-extended electric vehicles going forward.

Cutting chemical refrigerants, switching to natural ones — getting ahead of green regulations

Adapting to environmental regulations is another key growth pillar for Hanon Systems. Fluorine-based chemical refrigerants have long been widely used in automotive air conditioners and heat pumps. The concern is that some refrigerants can produce substances that do not readily break down in nature when they decompose in the atmosphere. These persistent fluorinated chemicals are commonly known as PFAS and are sometimes called "forever chemicals" in the industry.

Growing concern that these substances can accumulate in rainwater, soil and water systems has accelerated regulatory discussions, particularly in Europe. Automakers are responding by seeking alternative technologies that use naturally occurring refrigerants such as carbon dioxide and propane.

Earlier this month, Hanon Systems published a technical white paper analyzing the potential environmental impact of conventional chemical refrigerants and presenting natural refrigerant technologies using carbon dioxide and propane as alternatives. Its carbon dioxide refrigerant-based thermal management system has already been adopted in the Volkswagen Group's MEB electric vehicle platform and is installed in more than 1 million vehicles.

A propane refrigerant-based system has completed vehicle testing under high-temperature and extreme-cold conditions in Spain, Sweden and Finland, and Hanon Systems is developing the key components with a target of mass production in 2029.

Autonomous vehicles need thermal management too — and software capabilities to match

The rise of software-defined vehicles and autonomous driving presents another opportunity. Self-driving cars carry high-performance semiconductors, a range of sensors including lidar, radar and cameras, and numerous control units. In a robotaxi environment where vehicles operate around the clock, the ability to reliably manage the heat those systems generate is directly tied to vehicle uptime.

Hanon Systems launched a global software organization last year to meet that challenge, aiming to strengthen its capabilities in controlling refrigerant and coolant flow and managing heat from batteries and electronic components in an integrated way. The company is developing a platform centered on a high-efficiency heat pump system to provide integrated thermal control across the entire vehicle.

In the autonomous driving space, Hanon Systems has also partnered with Zoox, Amazon's self-driving subsidiary. The company signed a contract to supply a dedicated air-conditioning and thermal management system for Zoox's fully autonomous robotaxi, developing a personalized climate control system that independently regulates temperature and airflow for each of the four face-to-face seats in the driverless cabin.

Hanon Systems' incorporation into the Hankook & Company Group as a subsidiary in January last year is also broadening its medium- to long-term growth base. The group is strengthening a future mobility portfolio that connects tires, batteries and thermal management.

"Because software-defined and autonomous vehicles involve greater system complexity and higher thermal management demands, we are co-developing software technologies with automakers from the earliest stages and working in close collaboration," a Hanon Systems official said. "By adding powerful software control capabilities on top of our existing mechanical component expertise, we will maintain our position as an unrivaled global leader in the vehicle paradigm that lies ahead."