Yeongdeungpo-gu (district mayor Cho Yu-jin) is accepting applications through July 31 for its "Happy Table" cooking class program, designed to support healthy eating habits and foster community connections among middle-aged residents living alone.

Now in its fourth year, "Happy Table" is a Seoul Metropolitan Government grant project that launched in 2023 and is jointly run by Yeongdeungpo-gu and the Yeouido Welfare Center. The program gives middle-aged single-person households the opportunity to learn cooking together and share meals, building healthier diets while naturally connecting with neighbors.

The current recruitment is for the second regular cohort and second special cohort. The regular cohort runs every Monday from Aug. 10 through Sept. 7, for a total of four sessions, while the special cohort takes place on a single day, Sept. 14.

The program is open to single-person households between the ages of 40 and 67 who live or work in Yeongdeungpo-gu. The regular course accepts 15 participants and the special course 14, on a first-come, first-served basis. Tuition and ingredient costs are fully free. Participants cook together and then share the meal, creating time for conversation and connection.

Classes are held in the evening at Yam-i Lab (27 Seonyu-ro 51-gil), near Seonyudo Station. The curriculum focuses on seasonal summer recipes designed to restore energy and stimulate appetite, with practical, healthy cooking techniques participants can use at home right away.

Residents wishing to apply should scan the QR code on the promotional poster to fill out an application form and submit supporting documents by email. Applications close in the order documents are received, and first-time participants this year will be given priority.

For more information, residents can check the district office's official website under the "Our District News" board, or contact the welfare policy division or the Yeouido Welfare Center's Happy Table coordinator.

"I hope the Happy Table program gives middle-aged residents living alone a chance to build healthy eating habits and naturally connect with their neighbors over a shared meal," district mayor Cho said. "We will continue to develop tailored support policies so that single-person households can lead healthy and fulfilling lives within our community."