[The Herald Business = Senior Reporter Park Jong-il] Jungnang-gu held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the demolition of the Jungnang District Community Hall at the Myeongmok-dong site, marking the official launch of the integrated development of Myeongmok Administrative Complex Town.

Following the demolition, the district plans to proceed with project plan approval and detailed design before breaking ground on the complex town in 2027, with completion targeted for 2030.

About 100 people attended the ceremony, including District Mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi, Seoul Metropolitan Government and district council lawmakers, officials from the Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation (SH), demolition contractors and supervisors, and local residents. Attendees prayed for safe construction and the project's successful completion.

Completed in 1994, the Jungnang District Community Hall has served for 32 years as a cultural and community space for residents through performances, educational programs and various events. The site will be transformed into a new mixed-use facility as part of the Myeongmok Administrative Complex Town integrated development project, which aims to expand essential infrastructure and improve convenience for residents in the Myeongmok-dong area.

The integrated development project will rise on a site at 378-10 Myeongmok-dong, spanning four below-ground and 47 above-ground floors. It will include a combined government office building, 712 residential units, a 700-seat cultural venue, a youth training center, a public parking lot and retail space. Located adjacent to Yongmasan Station on subway Line 7, the development is intended to become a new hub concentrating administrative, cultural, residential and welfare functions in one place.

Throughout the demolition and all subsequent phases of the project, the district plans to work closely with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, SH and other relevant agencies to strengthen safety management, minimize construction-related inconveniences such as noise and dust, and conduct ongoing monitoring of traffic and pedestrian conditions in the surrounding area.

"The Jungnang District Community Hall has been a meaningful space for culture and communication shared with residents for the past 32 years," District Mayor Ryu said. "Starting with this demolition, we will do our utmost to carry out all subsequent procedures without a hitch and build Myeongmok Administrative Complex Town into a new landmark for Jungnang — a mixed-use space that residents can use with ease."