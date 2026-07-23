Yeongcheon city in North Gyeongsang Province announced Thursday that it is holding a youth AI video contest ahead of the 23rd Bohyeonsan Starlight Festival, scheduled for October.

The contest aims to promote the festival through content that blends fresh ideas with AI technology, while identifying future digital talent.

Elementary, middle and high school students in the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province area are eligible to enter. Submissions will be accepted from Aug. 3 to Aug. 28. Participants may enter individually or as a team, submitting videos of 30 to 90 seconds.

Entries may explore a range of themes — stars and space, Bohyeonsan, Yeongcheon tourism and the joy of the festival — using generative AI to express ideas freely. Results will be announced in September after judging.

The total purse is 2.6 million won ($1,763), with the grand prize winner receiving 1 million won, the top prize 500,000 won, the excellence prize 300,000 won, and four encouragement prizes of 200,000 won each. Winning entries will be featured at the festival venue and on Yeongcheon city's official social media channels and promotional videos.

"Through this youth AI video contest, we expect that the creative perspectives of young people combined with AI technology will help introduce the Yeongcheon Bohyeonsan Starlight Festival in a fresh and vibrant new way," Yeongcheon Mayor Kim Byeong-sam said.

The 23rd Bohyeonsan Starlight Festival will be held Oct. 9-11 at the Bohyeonsan Astronomical Science Museum and surrounding area.