US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that contributions of naval assets by South Korea and other Asian allies to secure civilian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be "in their interest as well," while drawing a line at any suggestion that Washington had formally requested warship deployments at this week's trilateral foreign ministers' meeting.

Rubio made the remarks to reporters in Manila, Philippines, where he was attending the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, in response to a question about whether he had asked South Korea and other Asian allies to contribute naval assets to the Strait of Hormuz. "We did not make that request today," he said.

He added, "I think it's in their interest as well," noting that those countries "are heavily dependent on oil and natural gas supplied from the Middle East."

Rubio held a trilateral foreign ministers' meeting Wednesday with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

"The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical energy supply route for many countries in the region," Rubio said, adding that he believed their joining the effort "would be helpful to them as well."

He reaffirmed, however, that the United States had not formally requested warship deployments from South Korea or others at the meeting.

"We did not make a direct request today, but we have had those conversations in the past," Rubio said, noting that each country has different domestic procedures and constraints, including legislative approval.

"We have been discussing this issue with a number of countries," he added. "Participation is not strictly necessary, but we think it would be beneficial if they did participate."

He also noted that some allies possess specialized naval capabilities such as mine-clearing, saying, "It would be very good if they joined this effort, and I think some of them ultimately will."

Some foreign media outlets recently reported that the United States had asked South Korea to deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz, but the presidential office said it had received no new or specific request for military support from Washington.

Rubio also said that "no agreement was reached on this issue today and, frankly, it was not the central agenda of this meeting."