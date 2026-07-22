An elementary school girl drowned Wednesday while swimming with friends in a stream in North Gyeongsang Province.

According to the Sangju Fire Station, a 119 emergency call came in at around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday reporting that a girl, identified only as A, had fallen into Bukcheon stream in Gyesan-dong, Sangju.

Firefighters launched a search and found the girl in the stream about 30 meters from where she had gone under, at around 5 p.m. She was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest but died shortly after.

The girl had been with six friends at the time. Police are questioning her friends and witnesses to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.