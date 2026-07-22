Nam Ga-yeon (23) claimed victory at the KLPGA 2026 DB Dream Tour Event 13, held at Rainbow Hills Country Club (par 72, 6,416 yards) in Eumseong-gun, North Chungcheong Province, with a purse of 100 million won ($67,800) and a winner's share of 15 million won.

The tournament was originally scheduled as a 54-hole, three-round stroke play event, but the first round on Monday was canceled due to rain and lightning, reducing the competition to 36 holes. Nam carded a 4-under-par 68 in the first round on Tuesday to sit tied for sixth, then fired an 8-birdie, 2-bogey 66 — 6 under par — in Wednesday's shotgun-start final round, beginning her round at the 18th hole.

Her two-round total of 10-under-par 134 gave her a come-from-behind victory and her first career Dream Tour title.

The win was Nam's first since taking Event 16 of the Jump Tour in 2022, ending a roughly four-year drought. "After switching putters recently, my feel on putts inside three to four meters came back to life," she said. "And playing without greed — adjusting safely to the weather and course conditions — led to a good result."

Kim Ha-ni (27) finished second outright at 9-under-par 135 (67-68), while Gil Ye-ram (20, Rejuran) posted 8-under-par 136 (71-65) to share third with Jeong Ju-ri (23).

With the 15 million won winner's check, Nam's season earnings rose to 15.92 million won, vaulting her from 118th to 19th on the Dream Tour money list. Jeong Ji-hyo (20), who did not add to her earnings this week, retained the top spot with cumulative winnings of 35.76 million won.