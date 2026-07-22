Park Seung-jin, a Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker representing Jungnang-gu's third district on the Seoul Metropolitan Council, has been elected chair of the Housing and Space Committee for the first half of the 12th Seoul Metropolitan Council.

The Housing and Space Committee is the standing committee overseeing the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Housing Bureau, Future Space Planning Office, Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation and Digital City Bureau. It deliberates on housing supply, redevelopment projects, residential welfare, urban space and digital policy across the city.

Park built his expertise in Seoul's housing and urban policy over four years as a member of the Housing and Space Committee during the 11th Seoul Metropolitan Council. He led efforts to advance Moa Town and Moa Housing projects in Jungnang-gu, secure the construction of a new Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation headquarters in Sinnae-dong, establish youth-friendly housing and expand public parking — driving a range of policy initiatives and budget allocations aimed at improving local residential conditions and expanding everyday infrastructure.

He also consistently proposed policy alternatives on broader housing issues, including improving the viability of redevelopment projects, promoting balanced development in northern Seoul, expanding public housing supply and strengthening the role of the Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation. That record of legislative work and policy expertise earned him the chairmanship for the first half of the 12th Seoul Metropolitan Council.

"I already feel a heavy sense of responsibility simply because the residents of Jungnang-gu have chosen me once again as their Seoul Metropolitan Council member," Park said. "Being entrusted with the additional role of Housing and Space Committee chair — responsible for the city's housing policy — makes that responsibility feel even greater."

"Housing and real estate policy in Seoul has a strong impact not just on the city but on the entire country, so I will put citizens' lives first and carry out my legislative duties with a full sense of accountability," he said. "I will work to build housing policies centered on people's livelihoods — policies that citizens can actually feel in their daily lives, not ones that merely look good on paper."

Park also laid out a clear direction for his work ahead. "Housing supply and residential welfare must not become policies that serve only certain areas or certain groups," he said. "The committee will focus its efforts on creating a residential environment where all Seoul citizens can live with stability, and on advancing policies that are both publicly beneficial and genuinely effective."

"I will review system improvements to allow redevelopment projects to move forward more swiftly, and I will actively discuss ways to strengthen the public role of the Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation and expand the supply of housing that citizens can afford," he said. "I will build a committee that faithfully fulfills the legislature's core functions of oversight and policy alternatives, in service of residential stability for Seoul citizens and the city's sustainable development."

"Housing is not simply a building — it is the most important livelihood issue, one directly tied to citizens' lives," Park said. "I will always listen to voices from the field first, think from the citizens' perspective, and build a Housing and Space Committee that the people of Seoul can trust."