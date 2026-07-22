[Herald Business=Park Jong-il, Senior Reporter] Han Shin, a Seoul Metropolitan Council lawmaker representing the Democratic Party of Korea from Seongbuk District 1, was elected chair of the Transportation Committee for the first half of the 12th Seoul Metropolitan Council on Tuesday, during a standing committee chairperson election held as part of the council's 338th extraordinary session.

Han, a two-term lawmaker, served actively on the Environment and Water Resources Committee and the Urban Safety and Construction Committee during the 11th Seoul Metropolitan Council.

"I will communicate and cooperate with the members of the newly formed Transportation Committee of the 12th Seoul Metropolitan Council to contribute to improving transportation safety and welfare in Seoul, so that we can provide safe and convenient public transportation services to the citizens of Seoul," Han said.

He added that transportation is the policy most closely tied to the daily lives of citizens. "I will work to make the Transportation Committee one that guarantees the mobility rights of all Seoul residents and builds a transportation environment that supports balanced development across all areas of the city," he said.

"To take Seoul's transportation to the next level, I will build a Transportation Committee that citizens can trust — through close communication with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the newly appointed committee members, and my fellow senior and colleague lawmakers," Han said.