Singer Seo In-young has candidly revealed she underwent liposuction to prepare for her Waterbomb festival performance.

A video titled "Seo In-young, who got liposuction behind her father's back and fell ill — shocking update (bruises all over)" was posted Wednesday on her YouTube channel "Gaegwacheoonseon Seo In-young."

The video showed the production crew visiting Seo at her home. The crew told her they had heard she was not feeling well, and were visibly startled to see bruising on her face.

In response, Seo said she was working hard to look her best. "I got a booster shot — something like a Cinderella drip for the skin," she said.

Seo, who also had bruising on her arms, was candid about the procedures. "I got liposuction on my arms. I've been dieting like crazy, but my upper arms just wouldn't slim down no matter what. The bruising isn't too bad — it's fading now. But I'll be looking great by Waterbomb. Just wait," she said. She laughed and added, "I've staked my life on Waterbomb. I spent the appearance fee on the procedures. I'm basically performing at my own expense."

When the crew asked whether she had undergone general anesthesia, Seo confirmed she had. "It was a long procedure. They removed more fat than I expected. Still, compared to the five nose surgeries I've had, this was nothing," she said.

Meanwhile, Seo is set to take the stage at Waterbomb in Sokcho on Aug. 22.