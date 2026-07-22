Mapo-gu District Chief Yoo Dong-gyun visited the Nanum Gongbubang community children's center in Daeheung-dong on Wednesday afternoon alongside Prime Minister Han Seong-sook to inspect child care services at the facility.

The visit was arranged to review the current state of extended nighttime care operations at local children's centers and to hear directly from those working on the ground.

Prime Minister Han and officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare attended the roundtable, where participants shared updates on extended nighttime care operations and exchanged views on ways to strengthen support.

The prime minister said privately run community children's centers play a vital role in creating an environment where children can be raised well.

District Chief Yoo echoed that view. "Care sites like local children's centers are more important than anything else in building an environment where parents can raise their children with peace of mind," he said. "We will listen carefully to voices from the field and give positive consideration to the support measures that are needed."