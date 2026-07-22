Ningning, a member of girl group Aespa, has publicly called out users who posted malicious content targeting her family and signaled she is prepared to take legal action.

On Wednesday, Ningning named two social media accounts on her Weibo page and wrote, "Get ready to be sued."

She said the accounts had "been attacking my fans and family for a long time," and went on to say, "I don't know these people at all, and I know you are still young. I hope you will engage online in a healthy way."

She warned that she would pursue legal action if the behavior continued.

It marks the first time since her debut that Ningning has publicly identified specific accounts behind malicious posts.

The two accounts she named were permanently suspended for violating Weibo's operating policies, and the account holders reportedly issued apologies through other channels.

Meanwhile, Aespa is set to release its first Japanese mini album, "Kiss N Tell," on Friday.