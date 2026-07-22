Suncheon City held a workshop Tuesday at City Hall to share progress on its ninth elected administration's future economic city initiative and identify advanced strategic industries to pursue.

The workshop brought together working-level staff and team leaders to discuss the city's vision for employment and economic development, as well as plans to fulfill campaign pledges aimed at making Suncheon a future economic hub where technology, talent and businesses converge.

The session was structured as an intensive review meeting, encouraging open debate and proposals to identify new growth engines for the region.

Participants agreed that the city must go beyond simply responding to government policy and industrial shifts. They said Suncheon should fundamentally reassess its industrial structure and business ecosystem, and proactively identify projects that can be linked to national strategic initiatives.

Kim Yong-gyu, a professor who delivered a keynote address at the event, said the city's industrial environment must be viewed from a business perspective.

"For a company to relocate and invest, we need to look comprehensively at whether there is sufficient industrial land and business-friendly infrastructure, whether the specialized talent companies need can be secured, and whether local firms and the technology exist to collaborate and participate as vendors," Kim said.

Mayor Son Hun-mo said the ninth elected administration would closely monitor the latest industrial trends — including the rapidly growing defense industry — and national strategic projects as it works to restructure the city's economic foundation. "We will focus all of our administrative capacity on building a city where businesses want to invest and grow, where young people and talent gather, and where small business owners and residents can feel the benefits of economic growth — laying a solid foundation for Suncheon's next 100 years," Son said.