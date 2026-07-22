Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday that the United States had made no new request for South Korea to contribute to operations in the Strait of Hormuz, including the deployment of warships.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, speaking at a briefing at the Chunchugwan press center, said Washington had not made any specific request for a warship or other assets, but added that Seoul had been approaching the issue with a commitment to making a meaningful contribution. "We have been reviewing various options," he said.

Wi said domestic legal procedures and both legal and policy considerations were being weighed comprehensively. "We are engaging in discussions with the intent to make a substantive contribution," he said.

Media reports earlier Wednesday had raised speculation that the United States had formally asked South Korea to send a warship to the Strait of Hormuz, but Wi said no such specific new demand had been made.

Wi said South Korea had significant economic and security interests tied to the strait. "South Korea is one of the countries with the highest dependence on crude oil imports in the world," he said. "Because international solidarity efforts are directly linked to our national interests, we have always engaged in discussions with the position of actively participating and making a substantive contribution," he said.

However, Wi acknowledged limits on what South Korea could do. "Our contribution may be subject to relevant procedures and the National Assembly, and there are limits to our capabilities, so it may be difficult to do the same thing in multiple places at once," he said. "We will try to contribute to the overall collective effort within the scope of our capabilities," he added.

Wi said freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz was vital to South Korea's national interests. "We believe South Korea must play the necessary role and make the necessary contribution to protect those interests," he said.