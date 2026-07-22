KB Kookmin Bank convened its outside director candidate recommendation committee Wednesday and nominated Jung Yun-gyeong, a professor at Sungkyunkwan University's College of Software, as its candidate for a new outside director.

The committee launched the selection process following the resignation of Moon Su-bok, a former outside director and professor in the Department of Computer Science at KAIST.

Jung earned a doctorate in computer science from North Carolina State University, then worked as a research scientist at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology and as a postdoctoral researcher at the IT University of Copenhagen in Denmark. She currently serves as a professor at Sungkyunkwan University and sits on the board of the AI Society of the Korea Computer Society.

Her nomination signals the bank's intent to bring deep AI expertise directly into board-level decision-making.

Jung is an AI specialist whose research spans natural language processing, data analytics, generative AI, responsible AI and interactive storytelling. She also applies AI technology across fields including intelligent content generation, cybersecurity and anomaly detection. She leads national research projects — including a mid-career researcher support project funded by the Ministry of Science and ICT — as well as industry collaboration research.

Jung is set to be formally appointed as outside director pending shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting Thursday. Her term will run through the annual general meeting in March 2028.

The recommendation committee said it nominated Jung because "AI-based services and data analytics capabilities are emerging as core competitive strengths for banks, and she possesses deep expertise and extensive experience in those areas." It added that appointing a female outside director "will make a significant contribution to further strengthening the diversity and collective coherence of the board's composition."