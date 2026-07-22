The Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology said Wednesday it shared its experience carrying out a Horizon Europe project and outlined strategies for European research cooperation at the Korea-Europe Science and Technology Conference (EKC) 2026, held in Toulouse, France.

Choi Jun-seok, a researcher at the institute who was selected for a Horizon Europe project — the EU's largest research support program — in January, delivered the presentation. He spoke to Korean researchers on strategies and success stories for joining European research consortia through EU-based platforms, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The presentation covered the European research network Choi built following a posting to Spain in 2021, introduced the key research content of the EmerGO Project — a Horizon Europe initiative — and outlined the institute's role in it. He also addressed administrative challenges encountered during project planning and execution and proposed directions for systemic improvements.

Park Seon-gyu, president of the institute, said the Horizon Europe project award was "a meaningful achievement, the second secured since South Korea joined Horizon Europe as an associate member in 2025," adding that the institute would "continue working to expand the scope of collaboration with European research institutions."