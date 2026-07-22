After a court on Wednesday fined Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon 10 million won ($6,780) and ordered an additional surcharge of 21 million won for violating the Political Funds Act, Oh told a senior city officials' meeting that city administration "must be maintained without disruption" and urged staff to "do their best in their respective roles."

Returning to City Hall after the verdict, Oh said he was "sorry for causing concern to city employees through a personal legal matter" and insisted the first-instance ruling contained "serious errors in the assessment of facts and legal principles." He expressed confidence the decision would be overturned on appeal.

"Seoul's city administration must operate without disruption under any circumstances," Oh said, urging all employees to "give their best to the duties assigned to them."

He added that he would "lead city administration with an unwavering and responsible attitude in order to keep the promises made to citizens."