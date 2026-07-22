The Jeonnam-Gwangju Special City announced Wednesday that the Cheomdan Industrial Complex in Buk-gu and the Pyeongdong Industrial Complex in Gwangsan-gu have been selected as target sites for the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy's "Process Advancement Support Project for Adapting to Changes in Foundational Industries."

The city plans to overhaul foundational industries — including mold-making, welding and casting — that have taken root at the two complexes.

The initiative aims to upgrade traditional manufacturing into a future-ready model through digital transformation driven by the Internet of Things and AI.

Over four years from this year through 2029, the city will invest a total of 16 billion won ($10.8 million) to build a data hub by collecting on-site process data through IoT sensors and to establish an AI-powered manufacturing service platform that companies can use.

The project will upgrade equipment at 12 mold-making firms in the Pyeongdong complex and 21 welding and casting companies in the Cheomdan complex, and introduce AI-based management systems.

To strengthen the project's expertise, the city has structured a clear division of roles among participating institutions.

The Korea Institute of Industrial Technology, based in the Cheomdan complex, will provide close support to welding and casting firms, while the Korea Mold Industry Promotion Association, located in the Pyeongdong complex, will focus on mold-making companies. The city government will handle administrative and fiscal support.

Local foundational industry firms have long struggled to collect data and adopt AI technology, hampered by aging equipment and a workforce centered on skilled manual labor.

"This will be a decisive turning point that helps small foundational industry firms overcome the digital divide and build self-sustaining capabilities in line with the AI era," said Lee Dong-hyeon, head of the city's future automotive industry division.