JTBC's "Divorce Deliberation Camp" will skip another broadcast this week.

JTBC said in an official statement that the show, scheduled to air Thursday, will not broadcast as planned. Episode 93 is now set to air the following week, on July 30 at 10:30 p.m. The network cited "production scheduling" as the reason for the preemption.

JTBC had previously pulled or rescheduled several major entertainment programs during coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America. The cancellations have continued even after the tournament concluded, drawing wider attention.

JTBC has also been grappling with financial difficulties. Last month, the broadcaster failed to repay 20.6 billion won ($14 million) in securitized loans and filed for court receivership at Seoul Bankruptcy Court alongside key Joongang Group affiliates, including ContentreeJoongAng, Megabox Joonggang and Joonggang P&I.

The court accepted JTBC's application for an autonomous restructuring support program, deferring a decision on whether to formally open receivership proceedings for the broadcaster, while approving the start of receivership for the other affiliates.

JTBC has offered only "production scheduling" as the reason for the latest preemption of "Divorce Deliberation Camp," but the explanation has fueled speculation given the company's recent string of financial troubles.