Amid a wave of conspiracy theories — including claims of outside pressure — sparked by broadcaster Tyler Rasch's apparent announcement that he was ending his YouTube activities, his production team has reversed course and posted a statement saying the channel will continue.

The YouTube channel "Tyler Bolkkayo" posted a notice on its community board Tuesday saying, "We sincerely thank everyone for their support and interest in the teaser clip included in the full episode uploaded on Monday," adding, "Content for the YouTube channel will continue to be released, so please keep watching."

The team clarified that the video widely interpreted as an announcement of the channel's closure was in fact a teaser — a marketing technique in which only a portion of content is revealed, concealing key details to build curiosity and anticipation.

The video at the center of the controversy appeared at the end of a clip posted Monday titled "The identity of a real secret gathering more chilling than the Illuminati (leaked)." In it, Rasch said, "If there is a beginning, there must be an end — the 'Tyler Bolkkayo' you've known is now over," adding, "I will try to make it a beautiful finish, a graceful ending. I'll be back with an even better version of myself."

The remarks were widely taken to mean he was abruptly shutting down the channel, which has 810,000 subscribers, and speculation about the reasons quickly spread.

The video's subject matter added fuel to the theories: it focused on "Dialogue," a private gathering of American elites in politics, finance and technology, prompting speculation that Rasch had come under outside pressure to stop his YouTube activities or was planning to leave South Korea.

In the video, Rasch criticized "Dialogue," describing it as "the naked face of a kind of neo-aristocracy that rigidly stratifies people by money and power," and said, "I think it is fair to say that the real axis of power has shifted from Washington politicians to Silicon Valley capitalists."

With the production team's clarification, the episode now appears likely to end as a brief misunderstanding.

Born in 1988, Rasch studied international studies at the University of Chicago and diplomacy at Seoul National University's graduate school. He became widely known in South Korea through JTBC's "Abnormal Summit" in 2014.