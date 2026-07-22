Lee proposes joint task force with Gyeonggi Province to develop Misa Island area

Hanam Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae unveiled a plan to transform the Misa Island area into a hub of "culture and healing" at the 2026 Gyeonggi governor-mayor forum held Wednesday at Gwanggyo Hall of the Gyeonggi Institute of Science and Technology Promotion, formally proposing the province's cooperation in the project.

Lee presented a vision to simultaneously develop 70 percent of the Misa Island area into the "K-Han River National Garden" — the first of its kind in the Greater Seoul area — and the remaining 30 percent into a "K-Culture Complex" housing a K-pop performance venue and film production studios.

The K-Han River National Garden would draw on the natural ecology of the Dangjeong and Sinjang riverside areas and the Han River waterfront, featuring five themed gardens and walking trails. The K-Culture Complex, which would include a cluster of culture and media companies, is designed to establish Hanam as a base for hallyu culture.

Lee stressed that the project aligns with both a presidential policy agenda and Governor Choo Mi-ae's campaign pledges. He proposed to Choo three measures to ensure the project's success: lifting greenbelt restrictions, attracting foreign investment, and forming a joint Gyeonggi Province-Hanam City task force.

"It is a great honor for Hanam to have a governor who hails from our city," Lee said. "We will turn Misa Island — where the healing of nature meets the joy of K-culture — into a resting place for the 26 million residents of the Greater Seoul area, and make Gyeonggi Province and Hanam a model of mutual prosperity."