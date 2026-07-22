"Does the brightness drop?" — Jung Chul-dong, president and CEO of LG Display

The chiefs of Samsung Display and LG Display toured industry booths Wednesday at the 2026 Korea Display Industry Exhibition at COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The two executives asked questions, handled products firsthand and cheered each other on at their respective booths in a warm atmosphere.

Lee Cheong, president and CEO of Samsung Display and chairman of the Korea Display Industry Association, and Jung Chul-dong, president and CEO of LG Display, visited the booths of Samsung Display, AP Systems, Dongwoo Fine-Chem, Merck, Seoul Semiconductor, Top Engineering, Jusung Engineering, Dongjin Semichem, LG Display, and Integrit and Mithril in the physical AI special pavilion.

Jung toured the Samsung Display booth in detail, pausing to ask Lee questions along the way. He showed particular interest in Flex Magic Pixel technology, which enables a privacy mode directly within a device without requiring a separate film. Jung asked Lee whether the display's brightness dropped when the feature was activated.

Lee appeared visibly intrigued by LG Display's slidable OLED panel — a vertically oriented display that expands upward and downward and can be extended as needed — and handled it with evident curiosity. He also listened attentively to an explanation of LG Display's 48-inch pillar-to-pillar (P2P) display designed for automotive dashboards.

Stopping in front of a 27-inch 5K OLED panel — the top-of-the-line office monitor that received a ministerial commendation from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy — Lee turned to Jung and said, "Is that the panel that won the award?" The panel delivers 220 pixels per inch with an RGB stripe structure for sharper, blur-free color reproduction.

The two executives also stopped by the booth of materials company Merck, where they heard about hydrogenated materials that can extend OLED lifespan and improve power efficiency, as well as Merck's OLED solutions designed to enhance picture quality and deepen viewer immersion.

At the Jusung Engineering booth, the executives received a briefing on how the company's proprietary atomic layer deposition technology could be applied to stretchable and foldable displays.