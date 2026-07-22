Musinsa announced Wednesday that it has established an ESG (environmental, social and governance) committee under its board of directors to strengthen its ESG management strategy and execution. The company also published the "2026 Musinsa Impact Report," covering last year's performance and its vision for sustainable management.

Musinsa launched the ESG committee through a board resolution in April and adopted the committee's operating rules in May. The five-member committee, composed of board members, reviews and approves key ESG policies and developments — including major risk management, climate change response and environmental management, workplace safety and health, supply chain oversight, and shared growth initiatives.

The 2026 Musinsa Impact Report is the fourth edition since the company first published it in 2023. The environmental section covers climate change response, sustainable resource use and building operations, greenhouse gas management, and eco-friendly packaging. The social section addresses support for partner brand growth and customer transaction safety infrastructure, while the governance section details board operations, company-wide risk management, and ethics and compliance frameworks.

The company also expanded the scope of its greenhouse gas emissions tracking to cover all subsidiaries and affiliated entities. For the first time, Musinsa compiled a greenhouse gas inventory (Scope 1 and 2) at the "Team Musinsa" level — encompassing key subsidiaries including Musinsa Japan and Musinsa Logistics — and disclosed the resulting emissions figures.

To ensure the report's credibility, Musinsa completed third-party verification by the Korea Management Registrar. The company also introduced a "double materiality assessment," which diagnoses physical climate-change risks at major business sites and analyzes environmental, social and financial impacts together. The process identified five core issues: shared growth, local community, resource circulation and waste, climate change and energy, and supply chain management.

"We will deliver customer satisfaction through products and services that take the environment and people into account, and continue raising our ESG standards," Chief Executive Jo Nam-seong said. "We will keep driving innovation in fashion through responsible management."