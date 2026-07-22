Seoul Milk Cooperative announced Wednesday the launch of a new pouch-style Greek yogurt, Farmer's Greek Fresh Blueberry (120g).

The product uses raw milk rated at the highest domestic grade — somatic cell count grade 1 and bacteria count grade 1A — sourced from eco-friendly farms that have earned the low-carbon livestock certification administered by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and carried out by the Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation.

The yogurt uses the YO-Athena 4.0 strain, a traditional Greek lactic acid bacteria culture, to reduce sourness while bringing out a mild, nutty flavor. It is also lactose-free (0 percent lactose). The sweet-tart taste of blueberry makes it accessible to a wide range of consumers.

"Greek yogurt is growing in popularity not just as a snack but as a wholesome meal, and we hope everyone can enjoy it easily," said Lee Eun-kyung, head of the fermented dairy marketing team at Seoul Milk Cooperative.