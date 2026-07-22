Gwangjin-gu (district mayor Kim Kyung-ho) has wrapped up the first-half phase of its residential hazardous tree maintenance project and is now pushing ahead with the second-half program.

The project targets trees that are dead or severely tilted and at risk of falling, removing them or pruning their branches to prevent safety accidents. Its aim is to clear hazardous trees that residents cannot handle on their own — free of charge — to prevent casualties and property damage and create a safer living environment.

In the first half of this year, the district carried out maintenance work at 42 sites, removing 48 trees and pruning 129 others. The work eliminated hazards around residential neighborhoods, welfare facilities and educational facilities before any incidents occurred.

With demand for hazardous tree maintenance continuing after the first-half program ended, the district is pressing ahead with a second-half round. Eligible properties include single-family homes, multi-unit housing (excluding apartments), facilities for the elderly and children, and educational and research facilities.

However, if a hazardous tree encroaches on roads, parks or other public spaces — posing a safety risk or causing inconvenience to residents — all buildings, including apartments, may qualify for support. Properties where the owner has not given consent, or where work is sought purely for aesthetic improvement, are excluded.

Applications for the second-half program are being accepted from July 13 through Nov. 30. Approved sites will be inspected in the field and scheduled for maintenance in order of receipt; the program may close early if the budget is exhausted.

Residents wishing to apply should check the project guidelines posted on the Gwangjin-gu website and submit an application form at the district's Parks and Green Space Division or their nearest neighborhood community center. Applications may also be submitted by email or fax.

"Hazardous trees can cause serious accidents during disasters such as strong winds or heavy rain, so advance maintenance is paramount," district mayor Kim said. "We will continue to proactively manage hazards throughout residential areas to build a safe urban environment where residents can live with peace of mind."