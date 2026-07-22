Skincare brand ONE THING said it will run a private brand experience event called "ONE THING Recovery House" at Ujuyeon Oriental Medicine Clinic in Bukchon, Seoul, from Wednesday through Saturday.

The event is built around the "Skin Burnout Recovery" concept, centering on ONE THING's signature Centella Asiatica Extract Toner and the newly launched Centella Soothing Mist. Visitors can try the full Centella line alongside other key products from the brand.

On Wednesday, the opening day, three wellness program sessions will be held for domestic and Japanese mega-influencers and US TikTok creators. Participants can experience a saju color reading by the clinic's director, a tea ceremony, singing bowl meditation therapy and lymphatic massage. From Thursday through Saturday, the event shifts to an influencer day format with time-slot reservations, allowing guests to explore the brand space and products at their own pace.

Attendees will receive a "Burnout Recovery Kit" — comprising the Centella Asiatica Extract Toner, Centella Soothing Mist, Centella Serum, Modeling Pack and Multi Big Pad — along with ONE THING branded merchandise.