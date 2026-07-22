The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation is moving to expand the institutional catering market for domestically grown wheat, soybeans and rice flour. The agency plans to raise awareness of domestic ingredients among dietitians and catering officials nationwide and boost consumption through school and military cafeterias.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and aT said they will operate a strategic crop catering promotional booth at the 2026 Food and Equipment Exhibition, held Wednesday and Thursday at aT Center in Yangjae-dong, Seoul.

The booth will showcase the quality of domestic wheat, soybeans and rice flour and introduce menu ideas for institutional catering. Visitors will be able to sample Woori wheat spaghetti, soybean bugak and rice ciabatta, and the agency will distribute leaflets with ordering information to help translate interest into actual ingredient purchases. On-site surveys will also gather feedback from catering professionals.

From late this month through November, aT will also run a "Domestic Wheat and Soybean Day" program targeting about 40 large institutional dining facilities, including schools and military bases. The agency plans to subsidize a portion of the additional ingredient costs associated with using domestic produce, disseminate cooking methods suited to large-scale catering, and run family-linked campaigns to broaden consumption of domestic wheat and soybeans.

"Domestic wheat, soybeans and rice flour are key strategic crops that contribute to food security and carbon emission reduction," said Lee Jae-wook, aT's supply and demand director. "We hope this exhibition will serve as an opportunity to further expand their use in institutional catering settings."