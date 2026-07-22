Gwangjin-gu, in partnership with the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Comprehensive Dietary Support Center, will launch a special program called the "Healthy Cooking Class" starting Friday to help children develop sound eating habits during the summer break, the district announced.

The program was designed as part of "Hey Kids, Eat Some Fruit," the district's flagship child nutrition support project. It aims to help children stay healthy over the vacation period, when irregular routines and academic stress can easily lead to nutritional imbalances. Children from four local child care centers in the district will visit the Gwangjin-gu Public Health Center to take part in hands-on dietary education that engages all five senses.

While the existing "Hey Kids, Eat Some Fruit" project delivers fresh seasonal fruit as a snack twice a week and provides regular nutrition education, this cooking class serves as a special hands-on edition for the summer break. The program is designed to help children build familiarity with natural foods by letting them touch and cook with ingredients themselves.

The theme of the sessions is "Choosing Natural Foods Over Processed Foods." Educators will explain the differences between commonly consumed processed foods and natural alternatives in a way that is easy for children to understand, and hands-on cooking activities will be used to spark greater interest in healthy eating.

The district said it hopes the program will go beyond a one-time cooking experience and help children develop the habit of independently choosing healthy foods at home and in their daily lives.

The "Hey Kids, Eat Some Fruit" project is funded by a range of sponsors, including the Seoul Metropolitan Corporation for Agricultural and Marine Products, Seoul Cheonggwa Co., NH Agri Business Holdings' Garak Auction House, Jungang Cheonggwa Co., Donghwa Cheonggwa Co., Hanguk Cheonggwa Co. and Daea Cheonggwa Co., reflecting a community-wide effort to support the healthy development of children.

"Good eating habits, which form the foundation of lifelong health, begin with joyful experiences and memories from childhood," Gwangjin-gu District Mayor Kim Kyung-ho said. "I hope this special summer cooking class helps our children grow closer to natural foods and develop the wisdom to make healthy choices on their own. We will continue to create a Gwangjin-gu where children can grow up healthy through a variety of hands-on programs they can truly feel and enjoy."