Gwangjin-gu has expanded its billiards program for senior residents to support their health and active retirement lifestyle, the district announced.

The program is designed to promote physical health and emotional well-being among seniors through recreational sports, while fostering community interaction and a healthy leisure culture.

The district significantly scaled up the program this year in response to strong demand from seniors. The operating period was extended by two months to run from March through December — a total of 10 months — and instruction sessions were increased from twice to three times a week, giving seniors more opportunities to participate.

The district also expanded venue rentals from two facilities to three, allowing seniors with a sufficient skill level to practice freely on their own. As a result, the program's capacity grew from 100 to 150 participants, opening the door to more seniors taking part in recreational sports.

A table tennis program running alongside the billiards classes has also been extended by two months, now operating from March through December. Level-based instruction is offered at local table tennis facilities, supporting seniors' health, leisure and social engagement.

The district plans to strengthen cooperation with local sports facilities and continue expanding recreational sports programs, creating an environment where seniors can exercise conveniently and without burden close to home.

"Recreational sports are an important foundation not only for protecting seniors' health, but also for keeping their daily lives vibrant and connecting neighbors with one another," Gwangjin-gu District Mayor Kim Gyeong-ho said. "We will continue to expand opportunities for recreational sports and reduce barriers so that everyone can enjoy exercise."

In addition to the billiards and table tennis programs, Gwangjin-gu operates a range of recreational sports and exercise classes for seniors — including gateball, slow jogging and aerobics — to support their health and social participation. The district will continue to expand tailored programs linked to neighborhood sports facilities, ensuring that everyone can exercise comfortably and conveniently near where they live.