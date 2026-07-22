Seoul's Geumcheon-gu announced Wednesday that it will hold a "2027 Academic Year College Early Admissions Seminar" for parents and college applicants, along with focused consulting sessions in preparation for the early admissions round.

The program was designed to provide accurate information on the increasingly complex early admissions process and to offer personalized college guidance for each student. It will cover the latest admissions data and include one-on-one counseling to help applicants navigate the process successfully.

The seminar will be held Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. in the grand auditorium on the 12th floor of the Geumcheon-gu District Office. The keynote speaker is Park Kwon-woo, a teacher and head of the career and college guidance department at Ewha Girls' High School, who authored a widely read admissions guide known among applicants as the "bible of early admissions."

Drawing on the latest admissions data, Park will cover the characteristics of each early admissions track for the 2027 academic year, application strategies for major universities, and key checkpoints for a successful early admissions bid. The seminar is open to 200 local applicants and parents, with spots available on a first-come, first-served basis through the Geumcheon Career and College Guidance Center website.

Alongside the seminar, the district will run focused one-on-one consulting sessions to help students build concrete application strategies. The sessions will run from Aug. 5 through Sept. 8 at the Geumcheon Career and College Guidance Center.

Consultations will be conducted by former admissions officers from major Seoul universities and college admissions specialists with an average of more than 15 years of experience. Each session runs approximately 50 minutes and is tailored to the individual student's school record. Applications are available through the center's website.

"In the early admissions process, accurately identifying your strengths and building a strategy around them is above all important," Geumcheon-gu District Mayor Choi Ki-chan said. "I hope this seminar and consulting program, featuring top experts, will help our district's students achieve successful college placements. We will continue to expand high-quality, public-education-centered college guidance programs going forward."

Geumcheon-gu held a college admissions seminar last year as well to support parents and applicants. In June last year, the district invited Yun Yun-gu, a leading EBS college admissions instructor, to host a "2026 Academic Year Early Admissions Seminar," and after the College Scholastic Ability Test, it held another seminar for parents and applicants to help them build application strategies for the regular admissions round based on their actual scores.