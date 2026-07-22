The 2026 Ulju Marine Leisure Sports Festival, billed as the largest marine sports festival in South Korea, will be held Saturday and Sunday at Jinha Beach in Seosaeng-myeon, Ulju-gun, Ulsan.

The opening ceremony will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. on a special stage in front of the Jinha Beach pavilion, featuring performances by Park Ji-hyeon, An So-mi, Song Min-jun and Jang Jae-ho, along with a multimedia show over the night sea.

This year's festival centers on hands-on programs for all ages, a national aquathlon competition, and a lifesaving contest in which participants compete in ocean safety and rescue skills. Additional events include a survival swimming class, a two-day green camping program, a Jinha surfing class, and a traditional wrestling event titled "Find Ulju's Champion!" held in partnership with the Haetteumi ssireum team.

Ulju-gun Mayor Lee Sun-geol said he hopes many people will visit the festival during the vacation season to enjoy marine leisure sports and make special summer memories at Jinha Beach.