Guro-gu, led by District Mayor Jang In-hong, has installed anti-posting panels on traffic lights and utility poles along major roads to prevent illegal advertisements and create a cleaner urban environment.

The project replaces worn or damaged panels and adds new ones in areas prone to illegal postings, improving the district's appearance and blocking unauthorized advertisements before they accumulate.

Last year, the district installed anti-posting panels at 490 locations along major roads, including the Guro Korea University Hospital intersection. This year, Guro-gu has continued the project by replacing deteriorated facilities and adding new installations linked to existing coverage zones.

The first phase this year ran from May through June, covering 296 locations across Guro-gu.

Installation sites included 64 locations identified as chronic illegal-posting spots through reports submitted via the Eungdapso and People's Petition portals. The remaining 232 locations extend from the Guro Market stretch — where panels were installed in the second half of last year — toward the Nam-guro Station intersection.

The panels are made of a material that resists adhesion, making it difficult for paper advertisements and other materials to stick. A second installation phase is planned for September, expanding coverage into areas with persistent illegal-posting problems.

"Illegal advertisements not only damage the urban landscape but also inconvenience pedestrians, which is why prevention-focused management is essential," District Mayor Jang said. "We will continue to maintain and improve facilities to keep our streets clean and pleasant."