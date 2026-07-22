A former police officer acquitted on charges of groping a female suspect at a detention facility argued at his appeal hearing Wednesday that the not-guilty verdict should stand.

At the first appeal hearing before Jeonju District Court's Criminal Division 1, presided over by Chief Judge Lee Young-eun, defense counsel for the former officer — identified only as A, 55 — said the defendant's position was that the lower court's acquittal should be upheld.

"The lower court reached its conclusion after comprehensively reviewing multiple pieces of evidence, including the credibility of the victim's testimony, CCTV footage and DNA test results," the defense said.

Prosecutors argued that the lower court had misinterpreted the DNA test results and wrongly dismissed the victim's account. "The defendant's DNA was found on the victim's body and clothing, and it is not appropriate to question the credibility of her testimony simply on the grounds that it was inconsistent," they said.

Prosecutors also asked the court to call a DNA forensics expert as a witness at the appeal, as it had at the first trial, to help prove the charges.

The appeals court said it would continue proceedings on Aug. 26 to decide whether to admit the evidence and witnesses.

A was indicted on charges of groping female suspect B while escorting her to the Jeonju District Prosecutors Office detention facility on Nov. 8, 2024, including by touching parts of her body.

The trial court acquitted A, citing the victim's testimony having changed multiple times and the alleged circumstances of the assault being implausible.

The case forced A to trade the police uniform he had worn for more than 20 years for a prison jumpsuit in the courtroom.

He has maintained his innocence since the start of the investigation, but was dismissed from the force before the court ruled on his guilt or innocence. He has since filed a complaint with a personnel review committee, contesting the legitimacy of the disciplinary action.