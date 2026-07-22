Samsung C&T's resort division announced Wednesday that K-pop stars will perform at Caribbean Bay's "Water Music Pool Party" this summer.

Co-presented with Samsung Card, the music festival is Caribbean Bay's signature summer event, where guests enjoy live performances and water activities amid artificial waves reaching up to 2.4 meters high.

Idol group NCT WISH will headline on Friday, followed by boy group The Wind on Saturday and girl group RESCENE on Sunday. RESCENE has been near the top of the music charts with tracks including "Love Attack" and "Pretty Girl."

The lineup continues with Fifty Fifty on Tuesday, BTOB's Minhyuk on July 31, and a string of acts through August — Lucy, Wonho, Kim Haon, Dayoung, Naoiam Young and IVE — performing on successive weekends. Reggae artist Own will join as a special host, leading audience participation events throughout the festival.

This year's Water Music Pool Party will feature special effects including water cannons and water guns synchronized to the beat, with performances broadcast live on large LED screens. Sets by well-known DJs, including Bandalrock and Miu, will also run daily.

Caribbean Bay is also hosting "Hello Summer Party," a collaboration with Sanrio Characters, through Sept. 6. Through Aug. 30, visitors to Caribbean Bay can use Everland free of charge on the same day under a "Two Park" promotion.